Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Clifton McKinley "Cliff" Redden Jr.

Clifton McKinley "Cliff" Redden Jr. Obituary
Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Village Chapel for Clifton McKinley Redden Jr., 55, of Steele, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Brother Joey Jones will officiate. Burial will take place at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at a later date. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Redden served in the United States Navy from 1983-1987. He later attended Gadsden State Community College and received his degree in nursing. Cliff worked as a R.N. until January of this year, including five years at the V.A. Hospital in Birmingham.
Cliff was a member of Whorton Bend Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school class. He was a very giving and compassionate person and was never hesitant of telling people about his faith and love for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Gunter Redden.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynn Wesson Redden; children, Bethany (Tyler) Thompson, Nicholas Andrew Redden; step-children, Angela Coker, Andrea (Nathan) Gatlin; grandchildren, Lillian Rose Thompson, Madison (Sawyer) Phillips, Trevor Matthews, Caleb Matthews, Jaidyn Gatlin, Wesley Carroll, Makenzie Carroll; great grandchild, Holden Shane Phillips; father, Clifton McKinley Redden Sr.; sisters, Deborah (Sam) McBride, Barbara (Stan) Hobbs; brothers, Ron (Vicki) Redden, Don (Janet) Redden, Russell Mitchell; special friends, Roger and Norma Maness and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
