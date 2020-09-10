1/1
Clinton Oscar Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Black Creek Baptist Cemetery for Clinton Oscar Murphy, 59, of Gainesville, GA, previously of Gadsden, who died Monday, September 7, 2020. Eric Murphy will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton worked as a long-haul truck driver for many years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved all of his family, especially his grandchildren and his mother. He had a heart of gold, a generous spirit, and he made sure to take care of his family. Even when he was out of town and not able to visit, he made sure to call every day to check in with everyone and give moral support to his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his cherished mother, Hazel Murphy.
Clinton is survived by his wife, Rebecca Murphy; sons, Eric (Lanitta) Murphy, Adam Murphy, and Anthony (Sandra) Murphy; grandchildren, Garret, Denver, Junuh, Everett, Paul, and Molly Rose; siblings, Janet (Lee) Waldrop, Tim (Mary) York, Jimmy (Mary) York, David York, Sonya York, and Michelle (Steve) Pruitt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tim York, Jimmy York, David York, and Tim Edwards.
Special thanks to the staff of Northeast Georgia Medical Center for all of their loving care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved