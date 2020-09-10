Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Black Creek Baptist Cemetery for Clinton Oscar Murphy, 59, of Gainesville, GA, previously of Gadsden, who died Monday, September 7, 2020. Eric Murphy will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton worked as a long-haul truck driver for many years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved all of his family, especially his grandchildren and his mother. He had a heart of gold, a generous spirit, and he made sure to take care of his family. Even when he was out of town and not able to visit, he made sure to call every day to check in with everyone and give moral support to his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his cherished mother, Hazel Murphy.

Clinton is survived by his wife, Rebecca Murphy; sons, Eric (Lanitta) Murphy, Adam Murphy, and Anthony (Sandra) Murphy; grandchildren, Garret, Denver, Junuh, Everett, Paul, and Molly Rose; siblings, Janet (Lee) Waldrop, Tim (Mary) York, Jimmy (Mary) York, David York, Sonya York, and Michelle (Steve) Pruitt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Tim York, Jimmy York, David York, and Tim Edwards.

Special thanks to the staff of Northeast Georgia Medical Center for all of their loving care.

