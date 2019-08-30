Home

Services
Christian Memorial Funeral Home
108 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
United Christian New Beginning Ministry
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
United Christian New Beginning Ministry
Closlen Denson McGhee Obituary
Closlen Denson McGhee, 79, Gadsden, entered into rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Homegoing Celebration will be noon Saturday at United Christian New Beginning Ministry; Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick, Officiant. Interment will follow in Rainbow Memorial Garden of Valor. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Patricia S. McGhee; children, Angelnetta L. Ulmer (David), Rodney McGhee (Jewel) and Patrick D. McGhee; brother, Joe McGhee (Mattie); seven sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home directing. 205-338-4463. "Final Care Professional"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019
