Clustell Ford MorganHokes Bluff - Private graveside service for Mrs. Clustell Ford Morgan, 88, of Hokes Bluff will be at Young's Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Eddie Gooch officiating the service. Due to the present pandemic, a private family burial will be held.Mrs. Morgan passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years Charles Morgan, her parents, Robert and Emma Ford, brothers and sisters, Lucille Jenkins, Eunice Harcrow, J.W. Ford, Eslen Ford, and Buford Ford.Left to cherish her memories are her three children, Pam Brown (Mike), Randy Morgan (Annette), and Keith Morgan; four grandchildren, Lance Young (Teena), Taylor Morgan (Erin), Ashley Brown Mathews, and Ford Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Young, Dean Morgan, and Ella Mathews; sisters in law: Margurite Handley and Katherine Buchanan; and many nieces and nephews.Clustell graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart Charles Morgan.Clustell was a member of Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church. She had a passion for sewing, gardening, helping others, and served her family, country, community, and church.The family would like to express gratitude to Amedysis Hospice nurses and staff. Special sitters Joan Reynolds, Vickie McLain, and Myra Campbell.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hokes Bluff Athletic Club or Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church.The family request no food.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"