Clyde Glenn Hunter
1939 - 2020
Clyde Glenn Hunter of Gallant went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020, at the age of 81. Clyde was born in Overton County, Tennessee, on July 28, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Haskel Clyde Hunter and Caddie Reba Spicer of Rickman, Tennessee.
He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 52 years, Peggy Dobbins Hunter; his daughters, Glenda Hunter and Deborah Walton and their families, including six loving grandchildren. Glenn is also survived by brothers, Dwane and Larry Hunter of Tennessee; and sister, Joyace Jackson of South Carolina; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Glenn served in the Army from 1962-1965. Afterwards, he received a degree from Tennessee Tech University, where he was recruited by Goodyear as a supervisor. After 29 years of service, he retired to focus on his love of farming and raising the World's Finest Tennessee Walking Horses.
Pallbearers will be Brent Lawley, Frank Walton, Ian Ward, Tristan Ward, Frank Walton Jr. and Alex Walton.
Services: Tuesday, September 8 at Gallant First Baptist Church
Visitation: 10:30 a.m.
Service: 11 a.m. by Rev. Tom Brown
Graveside ceremony behind church by Rev. Jeff Rowan.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
