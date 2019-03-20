|
Clyde R. Blythe Sr., age 93, of Coats Bend, passed away on March 17, 2019.
He was a longtime member of NorthPark Baptist Church and a distinguished WWII veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ruth T. Blythe; and his second wife of 15 years, Bettye Pugh Blythe.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Phillips (Troy), Randy Blythe, and Rebecca Walker (Carl); his grandchildren, Brandon Denny and Megan Devoto (Luis); his great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Scarlett Devoto; his stepchildren, Alan Pugh and Barbie Harwell; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2019