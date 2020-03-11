|
Mr. C.N. "Pete" Hunt, 82, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Walker Chapel Cemetery, Dogtown, Alabama. Rev. Blake Waddell will officiate.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7 Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 11, 2020