Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Walker Chapel Cemetery
Dogtown, AL
C.N. "Pete" Hunt


1937 - 2020
C.N. "Pete" Hunt Obituary
Mr. C.N. "Pete" Hunt, 82, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Walker Chapel Cemetery, Dogtown, Alabama. Rev. Blake Waddell will officiate.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7 Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 11, 2020
