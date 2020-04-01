|
God gave us a special angel born Nov. 11, 1976, and allowed everyone to love and enjoy him for 43 more years. Then God called him home for his much-needed rest March 29, 2020.
Cody was given to the Lord at birth, but then he accepted the Lord as his Savior in 1986. He loved fishing, mowing the lawn, talking with his many friends on and off Facebook, and helping anyone, anytime, in any way he could, almost daily. He graduated from Westbrook Christian in 1996, studied Computer Science at GSCC and was the most dedicated AU fan.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. Charles Gill, Judge Tom Wright, Mr. Olen Warren, Mr. Donald Rhodes, Mr. Cread Clifton Jr., Mr. DJ Stowers and Mr. Jonathan King.
In Heaven awaiting Cody's arrival are his Dad (Bryon Bentley); Brother (Chad Bentley); his Grannies (Miriam Clifton, Iva Dell Johnson, Ann Hibles and Lucille Bentley); and many other close friends and relatives. Cody stated, "I'll see so many people I've missed – my Daddy & Brother, Horace Merrill, Uncle Roy – lots of people I love, so I'm not sad about dying."
Still holding him close to our hearts are family members: Mom, Minanette Warren; Pops, Gray Warren; stepbrothers, Olen Warren (Beth), Donald Rhodes (Teresa); Grandfather, Cread Clifton Sr.; Aunt Mary Lynn (Paul) Adams; Aunt Linda Cunningham; Uncle Cliff (Tamela) Clifton; and Aunt Shelia (Tom) Webb; special nieces, KT and KiKi Rhodes, Ashlyn Warren; nephews, Tyler Warren and Noah Williamson; and a very special great-niece, Addi Gray Williamson; three superman cousins, Kyle Clifton, Cam Conroy and Staver Webb; many Clifton aunts and cousins loved by Cody; his chosen and much loved Judge (Uncle) Tom Wright (Jennie); Aunt Gayle Wallace; Aunt Anita (Macky) Hester; Special Uncle Gary; Aunt Sylvia; Uncle Sam and Aunt Diane; Mr. and Mrs. Lee Daniel; Mrs. Marilyn Ellis; all his "water ducks" from the Y; Charles and Vicky Platt; his friend/vet, Dr. Tresa Drummonds; Darrell Durham; Mrs. Mary Merrill.
Thanks to his loving nurses at his home away from home, HTICU at UAB and the Birmingham and Rainbow Drive Davita.
Flowers are welcome, or donations to the American Heart and or the would make Cody proud.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2020