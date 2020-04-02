Home

Coleman "Catfish" Rogers

Coleman "Catfish" Rogers Obituary
A private service will be held for Coleman "Catfish" Rogers, 90, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Minister Lisa Kennedy and Pastor Tyler Armstrong will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Coleman was a Christian and a member at 12th Street Baptist Church, but he was baptized at Hopkins Chapel by Randy Haynes. He was drafted into the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He earned his nickname "Catfish" by selling catfish for over 50 years. He was a huge fan of University of Alabama sports and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Jewel Curtis; special friend of 10 years, Susan Johns; parents, Ernest and Ider Rogers; siblings, Gertrude (Doc) Holland, Geneva (Flave) Ratliff, Dora (Eddie) Street and Owen (Margaret) Rogers; nephew, Chuck Kennedy; and lifelong friends, Paul Battles and Bill McClellan.
He is survived by his wife that he shared a special love with, Maria Smith Rogers; stepchildren, Cristie Clark and Terry Norton; special nieces and nephews, Alan (Sandra) Rogers, Maryanne (Bobby) Williamson and Jeff (Karen) Curtis; lifelong friend, Billy (Kathleen) Martin; and a host of extended family and friends.
Special thanks to caregivers and friends, Jaybird, Rose Cain and Regina Hester; church families of 12th Street Baptist Church, Hopkins Chapel and Way of the Cross Ministries; and Dr. Steve Sanders and the caring staff of Encompass Hospice.
A memorial service for the public will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2020
