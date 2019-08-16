|
|
Colin James Windham, 75, of Southside, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Gadsden Regional due to complications from a stroke.
Mr. Windham was a graduate of Belton High School in Texas. He was an Army veteran who worked in the moving and storage business for a number of years. Later he graduated from UAB, working at RMC as a Respiratory Therapist in Anniston. He was a history buff with a mischievous sense of humor that brought daily joy to family and friends. Colin attended Rainbow Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Radford Windham; and parents, Gene and Maxine Medlin.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson Windham; brother, Harry Windham (Ann) of Houston, TX; daughters, Lynne Windham, Jaimee Kaffka (Jim), Teryn Gaynor (Steve) and Paige McCormick; grandchildren, Jay Thompson, Jack Thompson, Garrett Kaffka; and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Church of Christ or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Southside Fire Department/Paramedics and Gadsden Regional MICU for all the care they provided to Colin and the family.
The visitation will be from 4 until 5 and Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019