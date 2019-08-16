Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Colin James Windham

Colin James Windham Obituary
Colin James Windham, 75, of Southside, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Gadsden Regional due to complications from a stroke.
Mr. Windham was a graduate of Belton High School in Texas. He was an Army veteran who worked in the moving and storage business for a number of years. Later he graduated from UAB, working at RMC as a Respiratory Therapist in Anniston. He was a history buff with a mischievous sense of humor that brought daily joy to family and friends. Colin attended Rainbow Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Radford Windham; and parents, Gene and Maxine Medlin.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson Windham; brother, Harry Windham (Ann) of Houston, TX; daughters, Lynne Windham, Jaimee Kaffka (Jim), Teryn Gaynor (Steve) and Paige McCormick; grandchildren, Jay Thompson, Jack Thompson, Garrett Kaffka; and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Church of Christ or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Southside Fire Department/Paramedics and Gadsden Regional MICU for all the care they provided to Colin and the family.
The visitation will be from 4 until 5 and Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019
