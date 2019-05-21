|
Funeral services for Colton Alan Newman, 13 days old, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on May 19, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Colton is preceded in death by his grandfather, Aubrey Newman; great-grandmother, Karen Hammett; great-grandfather, Billy Littrell, Charles and Carnel Mae Newman.
He is survived by his parents, Amber and Christopher Newman; brother, Sawyer Newman; grandparents, Darla Newman, Ron Warwick, Michelle Clontz (Harvey); great-grandparents, Jane Littrell, Phala (James) Duncan; aunts and uncles, Will Warwick, Kayla (David) Green and Jeremiah Ashley, along with A. host of cousins.
Special thanks to Children's Hospital NICU and the Ronald McDonald's House.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019