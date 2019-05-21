Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Colton Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colton Alan Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colton Alan Newman Obituary
Funeral services for Colton Alan Newman, 13 days old, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on May 19, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Colton is preceded in death by his grandfather, Aubrey Newman; great-grandmother, Karen Hammett; great-grandfather, Billy Littrell, Charles and Carnel Mae Newman.
He is survived by his parents, Amber and Christopher Newman; brother, Sawyer Newman; grandparents, Darla Newman, Ron Warwick, Michelle Clontz (Harvey); great-grandparents, Jane Littrell, Phala (James) Duncan; aunts and uncles, Will Warwick, Kayla (David) Green and Jeremiah Ashley, along with A. host of cousins.
Special thanks to Children's Hospital NICU and the Ronald McDonald's House.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now