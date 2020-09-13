Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mrs. Connie Foster Battles, 77, of Southside, who died on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will be open to the public at the graveside that will immediately follow the chapel service at Williams Southside Cemetery.

Mrs. Battles is a member of St. James Catholic Church. She retired from Bellsouth after 27 years of service. After her retirement, she loved to travel with her husband, A.B. Battles.

Preceded in death by father, Joseph Foster; mother, Opal Foster; sister, Janice Wheeler; brother, Mike Foster.

Survived by loving husband of 45 years, A.B. Battles; son, David Fergerson; daughter, Jerolynn (Michael) Davis; stepchildren, Vickie Lewis, Scott Battles; grandchildren, Andrew and Matthew Davis, John – David and Abby Fergerson, Casey Wagner, Keenen Lewis, Temon Wilson, Camron Wilson, Shona Battles; sister-in-law, Judy Foster; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Anylah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Charity; special caregivers, Celena Morton and LuAnne Scales.

The family will have a private visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.

