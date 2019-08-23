Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service - Etowah Chapel
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
New Covenant Ministries
303 S. 11th St.
Gadsden, AL
Connie Knight Obituary
Celebration of Life for Connie Knight is 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, and will be conducted by Bride of Christ Worship Center, Apostle Reginald Huff at New Covenant Ministries, Apostle Willie Smith, 303 S. 11th St., Gadsden, AL. Interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be conducted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Lambda Eta Omega Chapter, Gadsden, Alabama. The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service - Etowah Chapel.
Connie was one of eight siblings, and she leaves those to cherish her memory: the late Wilbert (Rosa) Knight, Lithonia, GA, Mary (Micheal) Hall, Stone Mountain, GA, Loretta (Erwin) Weston, Loganville, GA, Myrtle (Freddie) Baker, Martin TN, Maggie, Marvin and Tonya, all of Stone Mountain, GA. Also to cherish her memories and legacy are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 23, 2019
