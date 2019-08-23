|
Celebration of Life for Connie Knight is 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, and will be conducted by Bride of Christ Worship Center, Apostle Reginald Huff at New Covenant Ministries, Apostle Willie Smith, 303 S. 11th St., Gadsden, AL. Interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be conducted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Lambda Eta Omega Chapter, Gadsden, Alabama. The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service - Etowah Chapel.
Connie was one of eight siblings, and she leaves those to cherish her memory: the late Wilbert (Rosa) Knight, Lithonia, GA, Mary (Micheal) Hall, Stone Mountain, GA, Loretta (Erwin) Weston, Loganville, GA, Myrtle (Freddie) Baker, Martin TN, Maggie, Marvin and Tonya, all of Stone Mountain, GA. Also to cherish her memories and legacy are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
