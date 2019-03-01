Home

Connie Pat Guthrie

Connie Pat Guthrie Obituary
Mrs. Connie (Pat) Guthrie, 66, died peacefully at home in Attalla on Feb. 25, 2019.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Collins of Attalla, and Trammel Collins of Albertville.
Throughout her life, Pat was lively and thoroughly independent and loved being with family.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Thomas Edward Guthrie; sons, Shannon (Leanna) Perry and Joseph (Glean Vaughn) Guthrie; daughters, Kelly (Eric) Windham and Nickey Guthrie; grandchildren, Blake (Kaylan) Perry, Brooke (Brandon) Wilder, Morgan Windham and Steed Windham; great-grandchildren, Blakleigh, Kree, Brynsleigh, Kambri and Sophia; sister, Ann Hiler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Plants can be sent to 616 Plainview Street SE, Attalla, AL.
West Gadsden Funeral Home was in charge of cremation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2019
