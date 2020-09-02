Mr. Conversa Knight, 69, Gadsden, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his devoted wife, Crystal Knight; two daughters, Courtney Mary Janae Knight and Chelsea Reneé Knight; his niece (like-a-daughter), Ebony Reneé Knight; two sons, Quinton L. Kennedy, Gary Christopher Gaskin; brothers, Willie (Donna) Knight, Robert Knight, James Knight and Charles (Emma) Moore; sisters, Lillie Lampkin, Lindre (Charles) Thomas and Faye Knight; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public Viewing will start at 2 p.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of East Gadsden with Pastor A. Huff officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

