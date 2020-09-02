1/
Conversa Knight
Mr. Conversa Knight, 69, Gadsden, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his devoted wife, Crystal Knight; two daughters, Courtney Mary Janae Knight and Chelsea Reneé Knight; his niece (like-a-daughter), Ebony Reneé Knight; two sons, Quinton L. Kennedy, Gary Christopher Gaskin; brothers, Willie (Donna) Knight, Robert Knight, James Knight and Charles (Emma) Moore; sisters, Lillie Lampkin, Lindre (Charles) Thomas and Faye Knight; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will start at 2 p.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of East Gadsden with Pastor A. Huff officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of East Gadsden
SEP
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of East Gadsden
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
To Crystal and the Knight family, you are all in my prayers and may God bless you.

RIP "Smooth"
Randy Taylor
Friend
