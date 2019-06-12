|
|
Memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Ms. Cora A. Garlington, 56, of Attalla, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Rev. Dr. Mario McDaniel, officiating.
A private interment will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Cora leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Shaquilla (Paul) Garlington, Billy (Shalonda) J. Brooks and Candi Brooks all of Gadsden. She leaves eight grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, three aunts, one uncle and a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL. 35904. (256) 438-5506.
Prestige Memorial: "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 12, 2019