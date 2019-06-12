Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Cora A. Garlington Obituary
Memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Ms. Cora A. Garlington, 56, of Attalla, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Rev. Dr. Mario McDaniel, officiating.
A private interment will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Cora leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Shaquilla (Paul) Garlington, Billy (Shalonda) J. Brooks and Candi Brooks all of Gadsden. She leaves eight grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, three aunts, one uncle and a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL. 35904. (256) 438-5506.
Prestige Memorial: "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 12, 2019
