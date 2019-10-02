|
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dwight Baptist Church for Ms. Cora Lou Staggs, 66, of Glencoe, who died Monday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Ms. Staggs was a 1971 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She retired from Alabama Power Company, where she worked in accounting. She was a longtime member of Dwight Baptist Church. She was a volunteer for Charity Pig Roast, RiverFest and United Way. She loved and cherished her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Relford; and brothers, Bill Relford and Joey Alford.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Daniel) Borntrager; grandsons, Bryce and Nathan Borntrager; sister-in-law, Gail Relford; niece, Sallie Relford; nephew, Taylor Relford; chosen daughter, Tiffany Moore; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glencoe Athletic Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in honor of Nathan Borntrager.
Special thanks to her friends, Jenny Moon, Jackie Williams, Dorothy Elrod; and neighbors Randy and Brenda Yates.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019