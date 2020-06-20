Announcing the passing of Cornelius Mitchell, 79, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Estelle Mitchell.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with David Manojlovich and John Parnell presiding.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 20, 2020.