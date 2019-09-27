Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Corthell Jackson Obituary
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Corthell Jackson, 96, of Rainbow City, who died Thursday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Jackson was a member of Canoe Creek Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William G. Jackson.
She was the loving mother of Ron (Iris) and Larry (Marty) Jackson; cherished Mema of Jennifer, Mark (Cindy) and Matt (Leslie) Jackson; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Pankey, Ann Durette and Ginny Knight; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Frances and David Hood for their devoted friendship, and Carolyn Bates for her loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "The Autism Society" or .
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019
