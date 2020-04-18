|
C.R. "Roddy" Sauls, 74, of Albertville, formerly of Rockledge, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
His family will have a private graveside service Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. David Sauls will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dooley Sauls; children, Shirley Sauls Cosby (Ty) and Roderick Edward Sauls (Charlie); grandchildren, Drake Tucker (Taylor), Grace Sauls and Cooper Sauls, Taylor, Erin and Daniel Cosby; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Grace Tucker and Evan Kain Tucker; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Wilma Sauls; and his siblings, Glenn Sauls, Gail Crawford and Grady Sauls.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 18, 2020