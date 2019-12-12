|
|
Craig "Buzzard" Smith, 63, of Altoona, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Graveside service only will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Pineview Cemetery with Bro. Tim Smith officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing.
Craig enjoyed fishing, hunting and trading. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Craig spent much of his time at his home in Alaska, where he was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Smith; and sister, Carol.
Craig is survived by his daughter, Melissa Sanchez; grandchildren, Sydney, Brendon and Marcos; and siblings, Pete, Stuart, Mary, Connie, Tim and Neda.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019