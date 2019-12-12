Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "Buzzard" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig "Buzzard" Smith Obituary
Craig "Buzzard" Smith, 63, of Altoona, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Graveside service only will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Pineview Cemetery with Bro. Tim Smith officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing.
Craig enjoyed fishing, hunting and trading. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Craig spent much of his time at his home in Alaska, where he was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Smith; and sister, Carol.
Craig is survived by his daughter, Melissa Sanchez; grandchildren, Sydney, Brendon and Marcos; and siblings, Pete, Stuart, Mary, Connie, Tim and Neda.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -