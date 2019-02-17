|
Mrs. Crystinia Mariah Hinton King, of Ashville, left this world behind to gain her angel wings on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Morgan Funeral Chapel tonight from 5 to 7. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Morgan Chapel. Chaplain Billy Reynolds officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Ashville Cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory is directing.
Crystinia was a graduate of Ashville High School, Class of 2010 and a lifelong resident of the Ashville community. She served in the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department, where she had also been named as Rescue Chief. Crystinia was so many things to so many people: a devoted stay-at-home mom to her beloved son, Jerzy aka "Taterbug"; a beloved wife, daughter, sister, friend; a fun loving country girl; and a sweet soul that never met a stranger. She was happiest outside, riding with the windows down to enjoy the breeze or soaking up the sunshine and always up for spending a day riding four-wheelers or going camping.
Those preceding her in passing include: grandfather-in-law, Gerald King; grandparents, Onell and Matha Hinton; cousin, Mariah Densmore; uncle, Billy Powell; and beloved grandfather, Bill Powell ("Twinkletoes" will join you in heaven).
Crystinia leaves behind her husband, Joshua J. King; son, Joshua Jerzy King; father, Joey Hinton Sr.; mother, Shirley Powell Hinton; brothers, Brandon Fugatt (Miranda) and Joey Hinton Jr.; brother-in-law, Jacob James King (Ashley); sisters-in-law, Christy Hinton, Ashley King and Nicole King; grandmother, Mary Powell; grandparents-in-law, Papaw Scooter and Granny Bell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kevin L. King and Della S. Earp; nieces, Lexie, Gabby, Ada Mae, Riley and Rosie; nephews, Brandon Jr., Brayden, Mason, Riley, Grayson, Jaxton and Jentry; special friends, Joycie, Ashley Hall, Kasie, Candance, Shawna and Kayla; along with many, many more loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of UAB Hospital for your compassionate care. Thanks also to our loving community in Ashville/Pinedale, Alabama for the outpouring of support you've given us during this difficult time - from the food to the prayers, your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019