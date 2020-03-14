Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Curtis Buggs Jr.

Curtis Buggs Jr. Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mr. Curtis "Pokey" Buggs, Jr. will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Those left to cherish 'Pokey's' memory are his, daughter, Ayana Tarver, of Birmingham; granddaughter, Zyana Grant, of Birmingham; mother, Dianne Johnson; father, Curtis (Tawania) Buggs Sr.; siblings, Kimberly Buggs, Lea (Ryan) Threatt, Bobby Johnson Jr., Jared Buggs, Curtavius Buggs, Curtwan Buggs, Cayla Buggs; nieces and nephews, Jasmine Johnson, Micah, Nathan and Laila Threatt, all of Gadsden, several uncle, aunts, great aunts and uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 14, 2020
