Curtis R. Jones Obituary
Curtis R Jones, 75, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Morris Jones.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Curtis was born in Gadsden, Alabama, to the late Clarence Marion Jones and the late Molly Ann Puckett Jones. He worked in the fire service field in Georgia and in Alaska. In Alaska, he was fire chief at Glacier Volunteer Fire Department in Juneau, Alaska, and later became fire marshal. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Alaska and a member of Homeward Bound Church in Bolentown.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Wayland Dean Jones (Juliana) of Conyers, Georgia and Christopher Ray Jones of Atlanta; granddaughter, Reagan Carolyn Jean Jones; brother, Loyd Jones of Gadsden, Alabama and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 8, 2019
