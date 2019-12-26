|
Curtis R. Jones, 75, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Morris Jones.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at The House of Prayer, 5161 Main St., Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.
Curtis was born in Gadsden, to the late Clarence Marion Jones and the late Molly Ann Puckett Jones. He worked in the fire service field in Georgia and Alaska. In Alaska, he was fire chief at Glacier Volunteer Fire Department in Juneau, Alaska, and later became fire marshal. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Alaska and a member of Homeward Bound Church in Bolentown.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Wayland Dean Jones (Juliana) of Conyers, Georgia, and Christopher Ray Jones of Atlanta; granddaughter, Reagan Carolyn Jean Jones; brother, Loyd Jones of Gadsden; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 26, 2019