|
|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Cynthia Fowler Pope, age 57, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Brother Josh Hutt and Brother Don Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Cindy was an extraordinary woman. Her family was her entire world, and she loved wholeheartedly. She was a shining example of true faith, especially in the last two years as she battled cancer. She touched so many lives living out her last days while still encouraging others in their own walks. She loved her family, fur-babies, all things chocolate, and flowers. She leaves behind a legacy of true faith, unconditional love, and a never-ending hope in that heavenly home she is now enjoying for eternity.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Roseland Pope.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Pope; children, Cody (Josh) Hutt, Chase (Hannah) Pope; parents, James and Sue Fowler; sister, Carol (Davy) Harcrow; fur-babies, Kila and Hooch; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and family and friends she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Ken Pope, Tyler Scott, Robby Davis, Brett Ray, Frank Langley, Brandon Harcrow, David Evans and John Carroll.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Conry, Dr. Carrie Lenneman and staff of UAB MICU.
The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2019