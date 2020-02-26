|
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 28 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Cynthia Gay Freeman, 79, Ashville, who died at her home Thursday, February 20, 2020. Dr. Michael Yopp will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Cynthia was born December 31, 1940, in Etowah County and was a member of White Springs Baptist Church. Cynthia was a kind and gentle soul who placed her trust in God. She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Cynthia worked for years at the Gadsden YMCA and at Tony's Barbeque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Freeman; her mother, Ruby Hill Gay; father, Rexford Ballard Gay; sisters, Glenda Gay Huff and Trena Gay Wilkes; and brother, Rex Gay.
Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Derita Cole Swann and her fiancé, Mike Waters; son, Joseph Cole and his wife, Nancy; son, Jason Freeman; grandchildren, Eli Cole, Logan Freeman, Landon Freeman and Audrey Freeman; sisters, Vicki Hill, Dawn Gay and Johna (Mark) Harrison; brother, Rodney Gay; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a much-loved special aunt, Mildred Hill Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 on Friday prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2020