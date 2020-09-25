Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Chapel for Cynthia Kay Walden, 54, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Pastor Thomas Winborn will officiate. Interment will be at Tillison Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Cindy was born April 14th, 1966, to L.A. and Catherine Walden. Cindy was one of God's special people; she loved Jesus, Mama, Santa and cats. Being an exceptional child did not hamper her ability to be productive and happy. Cindy was a longtime member of 12th Street Baptist Church, a member of the Sarah Barnes S.S. class and a member of the Gadsden Aktion Club. She attended Southside High School, the Etowah County Technical School and spent many years at the Snellgrove Civitan Center. Cindy had many friends and never met a stranger. She was an avid bowler and swimmer, winning many trophies and ribbons. Cindy always loved to travel and see many new things and places. Her love of animals led her to be a devoted volunteer and the Etowah Co. Humane Society. In 2014, Cindy was awarded the Richard Malone Humanitarian Award. Declining health eventually caused Cindy to leave her special job, but she always cherished the cats and all of her shelter friends.
Preceding her in death are her dad and beloved mother; brother, Wayne; sisters, Peggy and Pam; and very special niece, Jennifer.
Survivors include her sisters, Elsie, Doris, Debbie and Connie; aunt, Barbara Hooks; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom are left to cherish her memory.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Sunday school teachers, Nancy Bobo, Ann Wells and Saratha Grigsby; our pastor, Thomas Winborn; and Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.