|
|
Mr. Cyrus Bell Reneman, age 81, of Steele, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla with Rev. J.L. Knight officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Steele Cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Cyrus was born in Pineville, KY, to the late Daniel Reneman and the late Mary Kathrine Payne Reneman. He attended Safe Harbor Church of God in Rainbow City and worked for the Anniston Army Depot for 27 years until his retirement. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He enjoyed his freedom and independence in his walks of life, here on Earth.
Those preceding him in death include his son, Wendell Loyd Reneman; parents, Dan and Mary Katherine Reneman; as well as several siblings.
He leaves behind loving wife of almost 57 years, Mary Louise Reneman of Steele; daughter, Hondra Marshana Reneman of Steele; brother, Charles Steve Reneman of Lafalla, TN; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 5, 2019