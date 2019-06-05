Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyrus Reneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyrus Bell Reneman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cyrus Bell Reneman Obituary
Mr. Cyrus Bell Reneman, age 81, of Steele, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla with Rev. J.L. Knight officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Steele Cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Cyrus was born in Pineville, KY, to the late Daniel Reneman and the late Mary Kathrine Payne Reneman. He attended Safe Harbor Church of God in Rainbow City and worked for the Anniston Army Depot for 27 years until his retirement. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He enjoyed his freedom and independence in his walks of life, here on Earth.
Those preceding him in death include his son, Wendell Loyd Reneman; parents, Dan and Mary Katherine Reneman; as well as several siblings.
He leaves behind loving wife of almost 57 years, Mary Louise Reneman of Steele; daughter, Hondra Marshana Reneman of Steele; brother, Charles Steve Reneman of Lafalla, TN; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now