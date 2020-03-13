|
Celebration of Life for Ms. Daisy Ann Tolbert will be 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home with interment in Lincoln Hill Cemetery, Bishop Steve Smith, eulogist. Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, her youngest son, Shawn Tolbert and extended son, Clyde Tolbert.
She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Earlene Ann (Albert) Jones and Patricia (Henry) Granger, both of Gadsden; Stephen (Sheila) Tolbert, of Delevan, Wisconsin; Crystal (Thaddeus) Roberts, of Tuscaloosa; Sondra (Chad) McCain, of Randolph; extended son, Frank (Beth) Tolbert, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a loving brother, Roosevelt (Earnestine) Cunningham, of Montevallo; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Service by professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2020