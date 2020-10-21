1/
Dale Sarratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Sarratt
Boaz - Dale Sarratt, age 63, of Boaz, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jason Sarratt, Jackson Sarratt, Jay Myers, Kayne Myers, Fred Lumpkin and Sterling Harris.
Visitation will be from 11:30 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his son, Jason Sarratt (Melanie), daughter, Tiffany Myers (Jay), grandchildren, Mackenzie, Carly and Jackson Sarratt, Kayne and Liam Myers, sisters, Brenda Bartlett, Linda Norris and Melissa Conner, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Edith Sarratt.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Etowah Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved