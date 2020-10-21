Dale Sarratt

Boaz - Dale Sarratt, age 63, of Boaz, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jason Sarratt, Jackson Sarratt, Jay Myers, Kayne Myers, Fred Lumpkin and Sterling Harris.

Visitation will be from 11:30 until 2 before the service.

He is survived by his son, Jason Sarratt (Melanie), daughter, Tiffany Myers (Jay), grandchildren, Mackenzie, Carly and Jackson Sarratt, Kayne and Liam Myers, sisters, Brenda Bartlett, Linda Norris and Melissa Conner, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Edith Sarratt.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing



