Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at First Congregational Methodist Church of North Gadsden for Dallas Harold Bates, age 81, of Gadsden, who passed away on April 27, 2019. The Rev. Paul Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Reece City. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He is preceded in death by his son, David Bates.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary "Lou" Bates; daughter, Treba (Rick) Dobbs; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday at the church from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2019