Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Congregational Methodist Church
North Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Methodist Church
North Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Harold Bates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dallas Harold Bates Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at First Congregational Methodist Church of North Gadsden for Dallas Harold Bates, age 81, of Gadsden, who passed away on April 27, 2019. The Rev. Paul Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Reece City. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He is preceded in death by his son, David Bates.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary "Lou" Bates; daughter, Treba (Rick) Dobbs; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday at the church from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now