Damon Scott Tolbert, 53, of Ashville, passed away December 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Thursday evening at Shiloh United Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019, at the church with Rev. Terry Tibbs and Rev. Jonathon Whisenant officiating. Burial will be at Cool Springs Cemetery.
Scott was born on March 21, 1966. He was a member of Shiloh United Baptist Church. Scott enjoyed playing in his band, Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band, in his spare time. He was employed at Gardendale Wholesale Transmission for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Tolbert; mother, Faye Tolbert; grandparents, Earsie and Nell Tolbert.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sheila Tolbert; daughters, Kristi (Kevin) Hale, Karly (BJ) McCombs, Angela (Adam) Smitherman; grandchildren, Mitchell, Alex, Sebrina, Katlin, Will, Natalie, Lexie, Natalie, McKayla, Clay; and one great-granddaughter, Vaida; brothers, Daryl (Laura) Tolbert, Michael Tolbert; sisters, Cheryl (Chris) Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Tolbert, Mike Tolbert, BJ McCombs, Will McCombs, Mitchell Hale and Alex Hale.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Hale and Josh Tolbert.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019