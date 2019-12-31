Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Damon Tolbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Damon Scott Tolbert


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Damon Scott Tolbert Obituary
Damon Scott Tolbert, 53, of Ashville, passed away December 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Thursday evening at Shiloh United Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019, at the church with Rev. Terry Tibbs and Rev. Jonathon Whisenant officiating. Burial will be at Cool Springs Cemetery.
Scott was born on March 21, 1966. He was a member of Shiloh United Baptist Church. Scott enjoyed playing in his band, Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band, in his spare time. He was employed at Gardendale Wholesale Transmission for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Tolbert; mother, Faye Tolbert; grandparents, Earsie and Nell Tolbert.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sheila Tolbert; daughters, Kristi (Kevin) Hale, Karly (BJ) McCombs, Angela (Adam) Smitherman; grandchildren, Mitchell, Alex, Sebrina, Katlin, Will, Natalie, Lexie, Natalie, McKayla, Clay; and one great-granddaughter, Vaida; brothers, Daryl (Laura) Tolbert, Michael Tolbert; sisters, Cheryl (Chris) Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Tolbert, Mike Tolbert, BJ McCombs, Will McCombs, Mitchell Hale and Alex Hale.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Hale and Josh Tolbert.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Damon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -