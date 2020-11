Or Copy this URL to Share

Dan M Sarratt

Collinsville - Feb. 2, 1929 Nov. 15, 2020

SERVICES: Collinsville Funeral Home- Sharpe Chapel 2:00PM Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

BURIAL: Mt. Vernon Cemetery

SURVIVORS: Son: Danny (Phyllis) Sarratt Grandchildren: Misty McAllister, Danya Croft, Kim Payne, Lori Morgan 12 Great Grand Children 2 Step-Children, Sisters: Betty Jo Whaley, Lydia Belle Stephens, Sarah Sarratt, Mary Jane Sarratt And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

MINISTER: Rev. Jimmy Dan Clanton

CASKET BEARERS: Danny Woodall, Harold Stancell, Dawson Foshee, Caleb Kimmons, Landon McAllister, Christian Kimmons, Brendon McAllister

HONORARY BEARERS: Zach Foshee, Jeremiah Lesley

COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL HOME DIRECTING

Mr. Sarratt died at the Collinsville Health Care and Rehab on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by Parents: Major D. & Mattie Davis Bryant; Wives: Cordia and Lillian; Sisters: Jean Proctor, Pauline Kirby; Brothers: Burt Sarratt, Jerry Sarratt And Douglas Sarratt.

The Family will receive Friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm.

ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store