Dana Michelle Ruffin
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Dana Michelle Ruffin, of Attalla, who passed away on August 17, 2020. Blake Sitz will officiate. There will be no graveside service.
The family will have a viewing from 11 a.m. to noon, with public viewing from noon to 1 p.m.
Michelle was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who loved her dearly. She was known for her contagious laugh and cheerful personality. Michelle was a member of The Well, where she dedicated her life to the Lord on November 11, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Martha Grady; father, Jeff Grady; mother, Barbara Stokes McCain (James).
She is survived by her husband whom she adored, Seneca Ruffin; her children who were her world: daughter, Tierra McCloud; son, Tyler McCloud; brothers, Joseph Grady, Jacob (Dana) Grady; sister, Hali Grady; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to The Well, Kim Howard and Amanda White.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
