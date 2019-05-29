Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Mr. Daniel "Richard" Robinson, age 81, of Steele, passed away May 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will then be held at noon in the chapel. Graveside service and interment following at Mt. Lebanon FCM Church Cemetery. Chaplain Keith Clay officiating.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie; his parents; and eight siblings.
He leaves behind daughters, Traci Frost (Wayne) and Lisa Foreman; grandchildren, Rachel Frost, Chris O'Leary (Danielle) and Zachary Frost; great-grandson, Jace Soper; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Christopher O'Leary, Zachary Frost, Arturo Rosales, Roman Robinson, Travis Robinson, Richard "Skinny" Robinson and Perry Tucker.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of Southern Care-New Beacon Hospice, as well as to Bonnie Hill, Misti Tucker and Christi Robinson.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019
