Mr. Daniel Bartholomew Clark, 42, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Public Viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Family Life Center, Antioch Baptist Church in Gadsden, AL. Due to COVID-19, this will be a viewing only, and masks are required to enter (only a few masks will be provided).
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL. Brother Eric Barker officiating.
Mr. Clark is survived by his parents, Jacqueline and Billy Horton, and Robert L. Clark Sr.; brothers, Robert L. Clark Jr. of Gadsden, AL, Kevin Mostiller of Sheboygan, WI, and Christopher Horton of Gadsden, AL; sisters, June Clark of Villa Rica, GA, Teresa Horton of Gadsden, AL, Simira Childs of Lithia Springs, GA, and Brittany Mostiller of Chicago, IL; an aunt, Jen Hoden of Springfield, MA; uncles, James McCoy of LaFayette, AL, Jimmy (Laura) Horton, and Oscar Horton and family, both of Gadsden, AL; nieces, Arvia and Kacey Clark of Huber Ridge, OH; nephews, Cameron Clark of Villa Rica, GA, Tre' Lindsey and Tyrell Dewhart; special friends, Shannon Wyatt and family, Pam Walker, Roderick and Kayla Loyd, Dante Ransaw; and a special cousin, Reggie Staples; and a host of cousins and other relatives.
A Very Special Thank You to the following: Dr. Vann and the Gadsden Regional Emergency Room Staff; EMT Chris Thomas; Popeye's Chicken, East Gadsden; Antioch Baptist Church; and Mr. Jesse Rawls.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL, is handling the arrangements.