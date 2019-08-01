|
Dann Clyde Vann, 92, of Leesburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nell S. Vann; children, Russ Vann (Laura), Rick Vann (Frances), Ron Vann (late wife Brenda), Barbara Galloway (Ray); 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Family will have a private ceremony, and there will be no public visitation. Burial will be at Marvin's Chapel Cemetery in Pinson, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.
Special thanks to all caregivers, nurses and doctors who helped with his care during this time.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 1, 2019