Danney Farmer
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Village Chapel for Danney Farmer, 59, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Rev. Richard "Bubba" Letherwood will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Danney was a big family man and was always very generous and helping with others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He treated everyone he met as if they were family. He was an avid Alabama football and basketball fan, and he enjoyed being outdoors, landscaping, and being on the river.
Mr. Farmer was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Jewell Farmer; brothers, Donald and David Farmer; sister, Marilyn Mayo; close friend, Carl Bloodworth; and nephew, John Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Farmer; children, Daniel (Angela) Farmer, Tiffany Farmer (Scottie Goodnight), Brandi (Adam) Walden, and Corey (Shirley) Paton; grandchildren, Brayden Farmer, McKylie Goodnight, Nichlas Goodnight, Lawson Goodnight, Everlie Goodnight, Chathan (Thessa) Holman, Landon Brasher, Brayden Walden, Lakin Walden, Tatum Payton, and Phoebe Payton; siblings, Rubin (Gina) Mayo, Nedra Garmon, Becky Mayo, Joyce Farmer, Phillip Farmer, and Brenda Mae Farmer; special nieces and nephews, Crystal Deal (Blake Duncan), Blake (April) Deal, Bo Williams, Chance Duncan, and Misty Williams.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Farmer, Bo Williams, Blake Deal, Howard Autwell, Dawson Pruitt, and Scottie Goodnight.
Special thanks to all those who have given their love and care.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service Monday.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
