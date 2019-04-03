|
|
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Village Chapel for Danny Eugene Sims, 57, Gadsden, who died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Revs. Ricky Maroney and Jerry Mims will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Danny was a member at Railroad Avenue Baptist Church. He was a loving father, and always went above and beyond for his sons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Jean Sims; and siblings, Michael Gerald Sims and Angela Denise Sims.
He is survived by his sons, Brandon and Dylan Sims, and Kaleb; father, Arthur Harold (Evelyn) Sims; brothers, Keith D. (Karen) Sims and Randy Sims; mother of his children, Sherrie Sims; special aunt, Jane Clayton; nephews, Blake and Mark Sims; niece, Jessica Sims Lasseter; and a large extended family.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Railroad Avenue Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019