Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Village Chapel for Danny James Elkin, 64, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Michael Heath will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Danny was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was a diehard Alabama fan who never missed a chance to watch the game with his family. Deer hunting was his passion in life until his health deteriorated and he could not continue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Elkins; and brothers, Michael and Johnny Elkins.
Danny is survived by his wife, Theresa Elkin; daughters, Brooke Elkins, Tonya (Devin) Helms-Mass and Jessica Helms; grandchildren, Shaelah Sherrill, Jamie Elkins and Brodi Kilgore; sister-in-law, Teresa Elkins; nieces, Michelle (Jason) Thomason, Tiffany (Kagen) Deal; special uncle, Junior (Faye) Helms; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Rodney McCoy, Rick Morgan, Steve Woodward, Shae Sherrill, John Roden and Wesley Vaughn.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and family.
Special thanks to Davita Dialysis Center of Gadsden, Compassus Hospice, and the fifth-floor nurses and staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019
