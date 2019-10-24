|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church for Danny LaWayne Kelley, 69, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Rev. Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was full of joy and laughter even through his pain. He loved God and his church and was a deacon at Fairview Baptist Church. He served in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar "Tot" Kelley and Lovella Kelley Mayo; brother, David Kelley; and nephew, Davey Kelley.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice Kelley; children, Melanie (Raymond) Bates, Craig (Rheagan) Kelley and Kim Kelley; grandchildren, Amber (Micah) Gidley, Bethanie (Andrew) Jackson, Hannah (Cameron) Burton, Jaelyn Wynn, Ian Ray, Gabriel Kelley, Marley Kelley, Ashton Kelley and Jacob Clifton; great-granddaughter, Lillian Gidley; brother, Eugene (Reba) Kelley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at Fairview Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Craig Kelley, Daniel Nance, Micah Gidley, Mike Cushing, Brandon Lindsey, Joe Battles, Cameron Burton and Craig Bryson. Honorary pallbearers are Ashton Kelley, Gabriel Kelley and Ian Ray.
Special thanks to the medical staff of UAB Highlands who went above and beyond in the care of Mr. Kelley; and also to anyone who has called, prayed, visited and given love to the Kelley family.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel Funeral Home. He will also lie in state from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at Fairview Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 24, 2019