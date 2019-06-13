|
Mr. Danny Wesley Myrick, 70, of Gadsden, passed on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Brother David Denson will officiate. A private burial will follow. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Danny was a 1967 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. After graduating, he served four years with the United States Air Force, and upon his return graduated from Jacksonville State University. Danny retired as the operations manager of Consolidated Freightways. He loved fishing, working outdoors and spoiling his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue Myrick.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (John) Hutchins; son, Wesley (Debbie) Myrick; grandchildren, Greg Myrick, Ian Hutchins, Kristen (Logan) Shinn and Jessica (Jacob) Nabors; great grandchildren, Nikali, Paxton, Maddie and Lawson; sister, Becky Myrick; nephews, Keith (Pam) Thomas and Kevin (Lori) Thomas; special friends, Terry (Sheila) Bishop.
The family will accept flowers.
The family will receive friends for visitation Friday prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019