Danya Golden Wright, 39, of Boaz, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. Celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Attalla with Rev. Earl Mitchell officiating. A private family burial to follow at Conn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Danya was a 1998 graduate of Etowah High School and a 2003 graduate of Jacksonville State University where she earned her degree in education, as well a master's degree and education specialist degree from the University of Alabama. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Attalla, where she directed the children's choir.
Danya was a devoted and beloved teacher at Sardis High School. Danya was a devoted wife and mother, one of her greatest pleasures was watching and encouraging her children in all of their church, sports, and school activities. She was devoted to living life to the fullest with her family and friends and will be missed by many.
She is survived by the loves of her life, her husband Jon Wright; daughter Lynlee Kate Wright; son William Morris Wright; parents Danny and Deborah Golden; sister Leigh (Jarrid) Traylor; uncles and aunts Ronald (Patsy) Battles, Jane (Darryl) Bolding, Phyllis (Phillip) Vaughn; father and mother-in-law Gary and Beverly Bullock; brothers-in-law Jeremy Wright, Brad (Stephanie) Bullock; sister-in-law Brittany (Robin) Culp; special cousins Chase Bolding and Dylan Bolding, Rhonda (Jonathon) Ford, Jason (Vanessa) Battles, Shane Vaughn and nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wright, Steven Seahorn, Daniel Richards, Will Cox, Chris Skelton and Brad Bullock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Bolding, Dylan Bolding, Jason Battles, present and former students at Sardis High School, present and former faculty of Sardis High School.
Special thanks to Dr. Evan Johnson and Dale Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Attalla, Children's Ministry, Puppet Ministry or Youth Fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2019