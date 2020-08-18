Dava Rae Richardson, 67, left this earth to join her parents on August 15, 2020. She is now free from all mental illness and is able to fully enjoy her eternal life.
Dava was born on May 4, 1953, in Gadsden, Alabama. She attended Southside High School and resided in Gadsden until moving to Birmingham in 2000.
Dava is survived by her brothers, Randall (Rebecca) of Hoover, AL, and Jon (Josephine) of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces and nephews, Colin (Molly) Richardson of Vestavia Hills, AL, Eden (Ricky) Hutchins of Atlanta, GA, Nathan and Peter Richardson of Atlanta, GA; grandnieces and grandnephews, Ellie, Liam, and Vivi Hutchins, Patrick and Daniel Richardson; and many cousins.
Dava was predeceased by her parents, Robert L. Richardson Jr. and Muriel Kennedy (Chubby) Richardson of Gadsden, AL.
A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate the life of Dava. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing, and interment at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, AL.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org
or by mail at NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203.