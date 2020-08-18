1/
Dava Rae Richardson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dava Rae Richardson, 67, left this earth to join her parents on August 15, 2020. She is now free from all mental illness and is able to fully enjoy her eternal life.
Dava was born on May 4, 1953, in Gadsden, Alabama. She attended Southside High School and resided in Gadsden until moving to Birmingham in 2000.
Dava is survived by her brothers, Randall (Rebecca) of Hoover, AL, and Jon (Josephine) of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces and nephews, Colin (Molly) Richardson of Vestavia Hills, AL, Eden (Ricky) Hutchins of Atlanta, GA, Nathan and Peter Richardson of Atlanta, GA; grandnieces and grandnephews, Ellie, Liam, and Vivi Hutchins, Patrick and Daniel Richardson; and many cousins.
Dava was predeceased by her parents, Robert L. Richardson Jr. and Muriel Kennedy (Chubby) Richardson of Gadsden, AL.
A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate the life of Dava. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing, and interment at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, AL.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org or by mail at NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved