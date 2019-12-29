|
David A. Kirkpatrick, 70, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was an avid outdoorsman, loved his family and Alabama football. David was born on Jan. 11, 1949 in Gadsden.
He is survived by his wife, Vonda Kirkpatrick; children, Samuel (Rebecca) Kirkpatrick, Amber Kirkpatrick, and Cal (Anna) Bomar; sisters, Yvonne Bomar and Dianne (Bob) Moore; grandchildren, Zach (Cassi) Diffee, Austin Diffee, Jadyn (Alexas) Kirkpatrick, Lauren Kirkpatrick, Rowan Bomar; and great-grandchild, Greyson Diffee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.J. and Virginia Kirkpatrick; and brother, James (Elaine) Kirkpatrick.
Pallbearers will be Zach Diffee, Austin Diffee, Jadyn Kirkpatrick, Ryan Robertson, Thomas Diffee, and Jesse Zavala.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Darnell and Greyson Diffee.
Funeral services will held at 3 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel with Bro. Johnny Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019