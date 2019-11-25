|
|
David Alan Campbell, age 52, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
David was born May 8, 1967, to Claudette Koerper Campbell and Dr. John H. Campbell. He was graduate of Gadsden High School, class of 1985. He had received his BS in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Alabama, and his Masters Degree in Environmental Science from University of Alabama, Birmingham. While pursuing his graduate degree, David had worked as an environmental manager, lab technician and industrial sales representative. He had worked with companies in the southeast and was currently employed with Utility Service Group.
David had a huge heart and was a natural, gifted athlete. He was dedicated to cross fit. Skiing, kayaking, rock climbing, boxing, snowboarding, and wakeboarding are just a few activities he mastered during his time on this earth. David loved to sing and play his guitar. One of his favorite pastimes was singing in the car as loud as possible to the eye-rolls and giggles of his four children. His solo tribute to them, "How Sweet It Is" by the Jerry Garcia Band.
David is survived by: daughters, Madeline "Maddie" Anne Campbell, Claudia "Lamar" Campbell, and Elaine "Ellie" Brannon Campbell; son, Christopher "Koerper" Campbell; father, Dr. John H. Campbell (Mary Ellen); brothers, John H. Campbell, Jr. (Kathryn) and Gregory S. Campbell (Venessa); sister, Anne Kathryn Ashley (Russ); half brothers, Michael J. Campbell and Christopher J. Campbell; nieces and nephews, Kristen Campbell Hendricks (Robert), John H. Campbell III (Saia), Gregory Scott Campbell, Jr., Lillian Bale Campbell, Claude Campbell Ashley, and Carr Russell Ashley; aunt, Linda C. Price (William) and special friend, Michelle Morgan.
David was preceded in death by: mother, Claudette Koerper Campbell; brother, Claude Koerper Campbell.
A memorial mass for David will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 at St. James Catholic Church, 622 Chestnut Street, Gadsden. Visitation will also be at the church, in Seton Hall, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. just prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are Todd Baker, Bill Godfrey, Henry Culp III, John Wilks, Graham Edwards, Dan Williams, Bill Wyatt, Jubil Hamil, Tim Wilson, Scott Thompson, David Teague, Lyle Hutchinson, Trey Bennett III, Walter Eugene (Pepper) Roney, all his Cross Fit buddies and many friends too numerous to list.
One thing that gives his family comfort is that he is now surrounded by his Mom and Claude, whose passing he always struggled with.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, PO Box 531225, Birmingham, Alabama 35253.
From 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., following the funeral mass, a celebration of David's life will be held at the home of Dr. Campbell located at 502 Country Club Drive, Gadsden.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Campbell family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 25, 2019