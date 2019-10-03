|
|
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Village Chapel for David Allen "Dabo" Epperson, 32, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Reverends Harold Epperson and Ducky Hammontree will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
David enjoyed poetry, painting and music, but most importantly spending time with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Stanfield.
He is survived by his sons, Mason David Epperson and Devron Ray Epperson; father, Bobby (Teresa) Epperson; mother, Kellye (Marti) Mathews; lil sis, Tamela Agnew; wife, Maryann Epperson; grandmothers, Betty Stanfield and Faye Mikle; grandfather, Bob Epperson; special friend, Denita Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Epperson, Kellye Mathews, Marti Mathews, David Griffith, Ben Jordan, Roy Latty, Scott Stanfield, Brody Echols and Lance Havis.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 3, 2019