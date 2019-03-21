|
David Allen Watts, 60, of Attalla, passed away March 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Noble Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Watts was a member of Ivalee Baptist Church. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. David took much pride in his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Barbara Watts; and sister, Shelia Watts Kelley.
Mr. Watts is survived by the love of his life, Juanita Henson; children, Timothy Jarred (Melissa) Watts, David Ray (Chasity) Watts, Misty Nicole (Brandon) Hughes, Stephen Lynn (Jessica) Oaks, Michael Stokes and Clifford Stokes; grandchildren, Nick and Jacob Watts, Elijah, Isaiah, Gracie, Ezekiel and Ruthie Watts, Ryleigh, Peyton and Everette Hughes, Kaitlyn Hawkins, Sarah Oaks, Allison Massengil and Jessica Jackson; sisters, Kim Watts (Dwayne), April Ozbilgin and Donna Robinson; nieces and nephews, Jessica Graf, Billy Kelley, Stella Ozbilgin; and great-nephew, Keegan Ball; uncle, James Goodwin; aunt, Sandra Jones; and a host of people who will forever cherish his memory.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Goodwin, Maurice Alhegazen, Dwayne Ellis, Ray Frith, Jason Sims and Luke Rowell.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019