My sweet, gentle husband, David Clayton, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, 4 May 2020. He fought hard against this dreaded disease, pancreatic cancer. His journey has ended on earth.
David was born in 1953, the 4th son of Jacob Samuel and Opal Maxine Mayben Clayton. He was a 1972 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and retired from Goodyear after 39 years.
At the age of 17, he fell in love with Sherry Butler and they were married in 1975.
He was a loving father to Daniel and a proud grandfather to David "Rhys." He was a favorite uncle to many nephews and nieces, teaching them how to fish and ski. He had a special bond with his brothers, Jackie and Danny Clayton. He loved to shoot the bull with his cousin Norman Plettl.
David was an active member of the community, a natural born storyteller, and never met a stranger. He was a member of the wood-carving club that meets at Parker Memorial Baptist and created many beautiful pieces that he shared with others. He loved supporting the youth in sports and was both a coach and referee for the Etowah Youth Soccer Association. His growing of and subsequent raffling of a 159 lb. watermelon helped garner the funds to begin A Walk Through Time, an event where he enjoyed portraying the undertaker and measuring people for their caskets. Other hobbies included jelly and wine making, which could lead to the occasional explosion.
David loved his church home, Rainbow Community Church. He was a constant presence, refinishing the kitchen, and was excited to help with the new stage project.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen Clayton; and sister-in-law, Cathy Parnell Clayton.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; son, Daniel (DeAna); grandson, Rhys; and brothers, Jackie (Ginger), Danny (Dianne) and Edwin (Diane).
David's wish is to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held once it is safe to assemble as a group. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rainbow Community Church at P.O. Box 7109, Rainbow City, AL 35906. Funds will be used to help complete David's final project.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020